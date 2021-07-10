U.S. Marshals searching for 3 men who escaped from St. Ann Police Station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is an ongoing manhunt for three men who escaped from the St. Ann Police Station around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Missouri are leading the hunt. Wanted are 38-year-old Walter Wilson, 47-year-old Jason William Woolbright and 31-year-old Joshua Brown.

There is a $2,500 reward being offered for information leading directly the men’s capture.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency, the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED, or use the USMS Tips app.

Pictured: Joshua Brown, Walter Wilson, Jason William Woolbright