U.S. Rep. Billy Long comments on violent day at U.S. Capitol

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Southwest Missouri-area U.S. Representative Billy Long issued a statement Wednesday saying that he and his staff are safe following what has been a violent day at the U.S. Capitol, when demonstrators, who back President Donald Trump’s hopes to overturn the electoral college result, violently stormed the complex.

“What happened at the Capitol Building is disgraceful and completely unacceptable and I condemn the actions of those involved,” said Rep. Long, who has publicly said he would object to the certification of the electoral college results, joining other members of the Missouri delegation, including U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep Jason Smith (R-Salem).

A New York Times reporter tweeted a photo showing a letter addressed to Rep. Long from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, taken from Pelosi’s office.

That’s Richard “Bigo” Barnett, 60, from Gravette, Ak., showing off the personalized envelope he took from Speaker Pelosi’s office. He insisted he didn’t steal it — “I left a quarter on her desk.” pic.twitter.com/aST7MCoRwP — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021