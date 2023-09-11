CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – There’s a roundtable talk Monday morning with healthcare professionals in Crystal City.  

U.S. Representative Jason Smith wants to hear proposals for improving and expanding healthcare access in rural and underserved communities.

His key areas of interest are the differences in pay between rural and urban healthcare workers, the difference in costs for patients in rural areas versus urban ones, and how to bring more healthcare workers to the state, especially in underserved areas.