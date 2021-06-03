U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler may join growing GOP primary for U.S. Senate

FILE – In this March 25, 2014, file photo, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., left, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Hartzler, a mid-Missouri Republican, says she’ll make an announcement next week on a possible Senate run. Hartzler is among several GOP leaders said to be eyeing the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Roy Blunt, who announced in March he would not seek reelection in 2022. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke File)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a central Missouri Republican and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, may be on the verge of joining the growing field of candidates for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Hartzler said Thursday she’ll make an announcement June 10 at Frontier Justice, a firearms store and shooting range in suburban Kansas City. The seat is crucial in the battle for Senate control. Other declared Republican candidates, also ardent Trump-backers, include former Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey.

At least three other House Republicans from the Missouri delegation are rumored to be considering the race. Rep. Jason Smith recently traveled to New York City to meet with the former President. Representatives Ann Wagner and Billy Long have been said to be mulling entry into the race.

While the primary may be a year away, next weekend Missouri Republicans will be gathering in Kansas City for the party’s annual Lincoln Days festivities. It’s typically a good opportunity to gauge a campaign’s early organizing ability and to round up grassroots supporters.

Five lesser-known Democrats also are running, but would face uphill battles in heavily-Republican Missouri.