ST. LOUIS – One lucky ticket holder to the U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Uzbekistan match will be randomly selected to win an unforgettable experience.

They’ll join a U.S. player to light up the Union Station wheel in red, white, and blue Thursday night at sundown. To do so, they’ll have to kick soccer balls into a goal.

Downtown streetlight poles will also be lit red, white and blue. The U.S. vs. Uzbekistan match starts at 4:30 p.m.