ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The United Auto Workers strike against the big three automakers could be expanding later Friday.

There are two big things to watch for Friday from the United Auto Workers, both happening in just hours. Workers from UAW Local 2250 are picketing outside one of the entrances to the plant. This is the scene at multiple entrances around the large facility.

Workers at three UAW plants, including the GM plant, went on strike against the automakers on September 15. It’s the first time ever that the UAW has struck against all three automakers – Ford, GM, and Stellantis – at the same time.

Besides here, workers have been striking outside of plants in Ohio and Michigan.

At 9:00 a.m. Friday on Facebook Live, UAW National President Shawn Fein is scheduled to update members on negotiations and announce the next steps in what the union calls the stand-up strike. The union’s strategy is known as the ‘stand-up strike’

Instead of an all-out nationwide strike, the union is only striking at certain locations. Union officials say that keeps the companies guessing what’s coming next.

Then at 11 a.m., the UAW says it will expand the strike to additional locations if GM, Ford, and Stellantis have failed to make what the union calls “substantial progress toward a fair contract.” There are multiple issues still being debated, including pay for workers, work-week hours, and other benefits.

Then this Sunday, Congressional Representatives Cori Bush and Alexandria Occasio Cortez are set to rally with union members at Union Hall in Wentzville.

The automakers have already announced layoffs at some plants because of the strike. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.