WENTZVILLE, Mo. – At the GM plant in Wentzville, UAW union members will vote on a contract that the company is offering.

The ratification vote is expected to get started at 4:30 a.m., and union leaders told FOX 2 that it will continue until 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Local 2250. This comes after the United Auto Workers at the General Motors’ assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, turned down GM’s proposed contract, which did come as a bit of a surprise to some.

In a narrow decision, 51.8% voted against it and 48.2% for it. The proposal would have increased workers’ starting pay by 25%, raised the top wage by a third, and would have included cost of living adjustments.

Back in Wentzville, on the second full day of the auto workers strike back in mid-September. At the time, the workers were asking for things like a 36% pay raise, medical benefits after retirement, and a four-day work week. The plant in Wentzille is one of the three original plants where the UAW strike started.



A union member who’s a millwright shared with FO X2 that they’ve been back to work since October 31, when the auto workers reached a tentative deal.

Here’s what the tenative deal actually entails:

– A 25% pay increase

– Cost of living adjustments

– Richer contributions to the pension plan and 401K’s

– Keeps healthcare in tact

– The right to strike if the automakers close any plants

Workers still need to ratify the contracts before they become official. That’s what UAW members are voting on at Local 2250 on Tuesday morning.