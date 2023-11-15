WENTZVILLE, Mo. – It’s down to the wire as to whether UAW will have enough votes to apprved a new contract. Members at the Wentzville General Motors plant voted down a tentative agreement.

United Auto Workers in Wentzville voted in two different groups on a new contract.

The proposal passed among the skilled trades group with a 54% vote in favor of the new UAW contract. It was rejected among the production group with a 45% vote in favor as opposed to 54% against it.

More than 3,000 workers voted between the two groups, including more than 2,700 people in the production group. UAW Local 2250 has around 3,700 members.

Katy Deatherage, president of UAW Local 2250, shared her reactions with FOX 2.

“I don’t know if I expected it,” she said. “Our members have been very vocal about some of the demands that they wanted to see in this contract that were not quite there, but it was not a landslide loss by any means.”

Bob Dyche, an electrician, has worked with GM for 24 years.

“I would be honest with you. I did vote in favor of it,” he said. “Because it met things for me, myself and my family.”

Two weeks ago, General Motors and the United Auto Workers Union reached a tentative agreement following an unprecedented strike against all three of the nation’s unionize automakers. The strike also included Ford and Stellantis.

The GM plant in Wentzville is one of three original plants where the strike started. UAW local members are back at work because of a tentative deal, but they needed to ratify it for the contract to become official.

“We sent [the results] to international,” said Deatherage. “Now we wait for the remaining locals [UAW unions] to finish voting, so it goes as a whole as this entire membership for General Motors, whether or not this national agreement is going to pass or fail.”

So far other notable rejections by United Auto Workers came at General Motors plants in Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

The new contract offered a 25 percent pay increase over the course of 4.5 years, cost of living adjustments, richer contributions to a pension plan, and 401Ks. It also kept their healthcare plans intact.

“This is the best contact I have seen in my 20-year career here,” said Deatherage. “Could it be better? That remains to be seen.”

