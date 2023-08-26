ST. LOUIS – An armed suspect carjacked an Uber driver by holding him at gunpoint overnight in north St. Louis.

The incident unfolded around 1 a.m. Saturday near Interstate 270 and Riverview Drive near the city-county line. The suspect was an Uber customer inside the car.

Investigators say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was driving the suspect when he produced a handgun and pressed it to the victim’s head. The suspect reportedly demanded the victim’s keys, wallet and phone.

The suspect took off in the vehicle, heading southbound on Riverview Drive and leaving the victim stranded. The victim’s vehicle is described as a gray Honda CRV.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any information relevant to this case, contact SLMPD at 314-444-0100.