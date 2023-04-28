ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two people carjacked and pepper-sprayed an Uber driver Wednesday evening in north St. Louis County.

The situation unfolded around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, near Towering Pines Drive and Sugartrail Drive.

The victim, a man, told police that two people approached him, pepper-sprayed him and took off with his car. He did not know either of the two suspects.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries after he was pepper-sprayed. Also, his vehicle has since been recovered. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update if more information becomes available.