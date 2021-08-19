Uber driver, passenger nearly hit by wrong-way driver in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, an alleged drunk driver was traveling down the wrong side of I-64 and nearly crashed into an Uber driver.

The incident was caught on the Uber driver’s dashcam.



Medeya Epina was picking up a passenger a few blocks away from Washington Avenue downtown early Sunday morning.

About a half-mile from the Big Bend exit on westbound I-64, Espina was driving in the far-left lane and noticed headlights approaching her vehicle.

She realized the car was driving eastbound on the wrong side of the highway at extremely high speeds in the exact same lane she was in.



“As I was coming around the corner, what looked like the car that was on the other side of the car was actually a wrong way car that was traveling on the wrong side of the highway that almost head-on,” Espina said.



Espina swerved at the last second to avoid hitting the dangerous driver. She said the driver never slowed down even after passing her, and she caught the entire incident on her dashcam. She called 911 and made a report.



Espina took to Facebook and shared her experience, urging people not to drink and drive, put their phones down, and wear a seat belt. She believes if she wasn’t an alert driver she nor her passenger would be here today.



St. Louis Metropolitan Police have confirmed the dangerous driver was riding in a Toyota Yaris and later got into an accident with a Mini Cooper that was merging onto I-64 westbound near South Boyle.



“Preliminary information is that the driver of the Yaris stated she was traveling westbound on I-64 when she observed something or someone in the road, causing her to swerve and strike the Mini Cooper,” according to police.

“The driver of the Mini Cooper stated she was traveling west from the Vandeventer on-ramp onto I-64 when she observed the Yaris traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes towards her. The driver of the Mini Cooper stated she attempted to maneuver her vehicle out of the way however she was unsuccessful.”



Reports show both drivers declined medical attention on the scene and neither were injured. A passenger in the Mini Cooper was taken to the hospital complaining of pain in her arm.