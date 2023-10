ST. LOUIS – Many St. Louisans held their own March for Palestine on Saturday.

The Uhuru Solidarity Movement took to the streets of South St. Louis to lead a reparations march for Palestinians and other minorities.

This is among several displays of support since Hamas, a militant group that controls Gaza, launched attacks against Israel earlier this month, triggering a response by Israeli forces. More than 1,400 people have been killed.

For full remarks from Saturday’s gathering, click here.