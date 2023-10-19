ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A UK-based charity that provides free, expert help for victims of cybercrime is looking to establish itself in the U.S. The ‘Cyber Helpline’ has worked with more than 500,000 people in the U.K. over the past six years.

The helpline’s manager is giving a presentation on how to support victims here in the U.S. on Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. The presentation will go over the different threats online, the impact they have on victims, and how to avoid them in the future.

A 2023 study by the Pew Research Center found 53% of Americans have been victims of identity theft, fraud, or online harassment in the last year.