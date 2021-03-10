UK COVID variant found in Coldwater Creek watershed after further testing

Missouri

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – After discovering small amounts of a COVID variant last month in samples taken from more than a dozen watershed locations across Missouri, state health officials completed a second round of testing on wastewater.

These new tests show the Coldwater Creek area in north St. Louis County to contain a significant amount of the UK variant of COVID-19 compared to other locations tested around the state.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has partnered with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, University of Missouri – Columbia, wastewater operators, and others to test wastewater to spot trends with the virus. Initial testing revealed low levels of the UK COVID variant in 15 of 23 locations in Missouri.

Testing can only be done if there are enough particles of COVID present in the wastewater. DHSS said with COVID cases decreasing in the state, only 10 locations had sufficient levels of COVID-19 virus particles to allow for such a high level of testing.

Of the 10 locations tested, only Coldwater Creek had a detectable level of B.1.1.7 variant (UK COVID variant). Approximately 25.8% of the COVID-19 viral strands in Coldwater Creek were identified as having mutations typically associated with B.1.1.7. The other nine locations had less than 0.1% of the variant present in the wastewater samples.

The state health department says the measurement is not a direct estimate of human cases of COVID caused by the variant in any of those areas. It is an indication that the UK variant is “likely present among population in this sewershed area.”

The Coldwater Creek samples were taken on Feb. 22.

Missouri is one of the first states to use sewage analysis to study the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus as well as existing and emerging variants.

Missouri did report one confirmed case of the UK variant in northeast Missouri on Feb. 6.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News