ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 continues to follow a seminary in Lviv, Ukraine, founded and supported by a group of St. Louisans.

We reported eight months ago how the Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary transitioned from training students to be church leaders to humanitarian efforts.

Now, the school is continuing to help Ukrainians across the country and seeing record enrollment in their school. New bombings began in Lviv in October, and these students are forced to spend most of their days in the school’s bomb shelter as air raid sirens sound across the city.

The Russian bombs are targeting power plants and substations. Most of the city is without electricity. The Ukrainian’s biggest fear is the approaching winter months. They do not have running water, heating, sewage, or anything else. The Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary is setting up “We Care” centers across the country to provide food, clothing, housing repairs, trauma counseling, and spiritual care.

Many of the students are enrolling in classes because most churches no longer have leaders. Others enroll just to cope with the emotional toll of war.