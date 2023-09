ST. LOUIS – The University of St. Louis-Missouri is holding a forum on how urban areas create “heat islands”.

Researchers say having a dense concentration of buildings and paved surfaces causes cities to absorb heat, which contributes to air pollution and rising energy costs for air conditioning. The forum will look at the impact heat islands have had on St. Louis’ ecology and ways to try and lower the effects.

The forum starts at 6:00 p.m. in the ‘Living World’ at the St. Louis Zoo.