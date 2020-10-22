UMSL to sell Normandie Golf Club, nonprofit seeking pledges to help cover purchase

ST. LOUIS – University of Missouri – St. Louis announces plans to sell Normandie Golf Club to Beyond Housing.

According to our partners at the Post- Dispatch, the non-profit is leasing the property for now while it looks for donations to help cover the $1.5 million dollar price tag.

So far they received about $300,000 dollars in pledges but only has until the end of the month to notify UMSL if they will have enough money to purchase the property at the end of the year.

Normandie Golf Club was built in 1901 and claims to be the oldest public course west of the Mississippi River.

