UMSL to sell Normandie Golf Course for $1.5 million

ST. LOUIS – The University of Missouri St. Louis is selling Normandie Golf Course for $1.5 million and the local nonprofit Beyond Housing is interested in purchasing it.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the CEO of Beyond Housing believes the course is important to the community.

Beyond Housing is leasing the property now and has $300,000 in pledges for purchasing money.

The course was built in 1901 allowing Normandie to claim to be the oldest public course west of the Mississippi. Photos of Babe Ruth playing the course hang inside the clubhouse.

Many golfers have been playing the course for years and said they would be heartbroken to see it go. They are hoping Beyond Housing will find the money to pull off the purchase and keep the golf course apart of north St. Louis County history.