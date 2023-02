ST. LOUIS — Today, aldermen may also grant final approval. In St. Louis, we’re working on a plan to make it safer for emergency vehicles. The aldermanic street’s committee accepted the technology unanimously.

The county of St. Charles already has a mechanism in place to alter streetlights to give emergency vehicles the right of way at intersections. Our “you paid for it” investigator, Elliot Davis, advised that St. Louis City follow suit.