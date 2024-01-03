ST. LOUIS – If you are a fan of poke bowls, then you will be excited to hear that Uncle Sharkii, a fast-food poke bowl service, has teamed up with Walmart. The company will be opening in select Walmart locations and offering a new option for fast food. Uncle Sharkie’s restaurant openings will begin with the rollout of 10 new locations throughout California.

A poke bowl is usually a bowl of diced raw fish. It is served with an appetizer or a main course. The company Uncle Sharkii has different types of poke bowls, such as tofu and chicken so it’s not all fish.

When you order a poke bowl from the restaurant, you get to choose either rice, salad, or both. Then, you choose your preferred main protein, which can be spicy or not. After that, you choose the sauce you would like for your bowl.

Uncle Sharkie plans to have a Walmart-exclusive menu that is catered to shoppers. The restaurant currently has locations in Hawai’i, California, Utah, and Texas, with locations coming soon in Arizona and Nevada.

Uncle Sharkii is a Hawaiian fast-food franchise that was founded in 2018 and started out with their signature Hawaiian poke bowls, boba milk teas, and dole soft serve.