ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is known by various unique nicknames, including ‘Gateway to the West,’ ‘The Mound City,’ and occasionally ‘Rome of the West.’ However, several lesser-known nicknames are associated with St. Louis.

‘Home of the Blues’ is common, primarily due to the St. Louis Blues hockey team. St. Louis is also home to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning it the moniker ‘Home of the Cards.’ Additionally, because of the iconic Arch and its archway-like shape, St. Louis is recognized as the ‘Gateway to the West.’

But what other names do locals use to refer to their city? We asked our viewers, and they provided some intriguing suggestions:

The 314

Home of Redd Foxx

Cardsnation

The Lou

Hoosierville

Nellyville

Home of Stan “The Man” Musial

Home of the Gooey Butter Cake

Dogtown’

Only Five Hours from Chicago

That Place with That Arch Thing

Vatican USA

The Windy T-Rav

‘World Champions’

4th City

Meeting of the Waters