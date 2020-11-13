Under new St. Louis County restrictions, businesses will be reduced to 25 percent capacity

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County will issue new restrictions due to high COVID positivity rates and record-breaking hospitalizations.

FOX 2 has learned County Executive Sam Page will deliver a “Safer at Home” order during a news conference Friday morning. The press conference will be at 8:30 a.m. and you can see it on FOX 2 News online and on-air.

People will be allowed to leave home for work, school, exercise, medical care, and shopping for goods and supplies.

However, restaurants and bars will be closed to indoor patrons. Take out food and drinks will be permitted.

All businesses, including gyms and churches, will be reduced to 25 percent maximum capacity. In addition, all gym and church-goers must wear a mask while exercising.

All gatherings—indoor and outdoor—are limited to 10 people.

Page said people should form “social bubbles” with 10 or fewer friends and family and only spend time with that group in person.

 The new rules will go into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Youth sports will continue under the current guidelines. Club sports will have to submit their plans to the St. Louis County Public Health Department.

