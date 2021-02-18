Understanding why the power grid failed in the Texas-Oklahoma region

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Due to the extremely cold weather, the states of Texas and Oklahoma are in a power crisis, leaving millions of people without power. Why is it happening?

“What we have seen in the Texas-Oklahoma region is two things happened. Wind and solar haven’t worked since it got extremely cold. Wind turbines froze up and solar panels get covered with snow,” Spire Missouri President Scott Carter said. “The natural gas wells that produce natural gas will do what they call freezing up and they won’t produce natural gas.”

Spire used to use a natural gas pipeline that tapped into sources from the southern region. In 2018, they started building a different pipeline that went north and east and lets them pull from different supply bases.

“What the STL Spire pipeline did was allow us to go north and interconnect with the Rockies Interconnect Pipeline and that pipeline runs east and west over to the Rockies and over into the Mid-Atlantic area,” Carter said.

Thanks to the new pipeline, which was finished in November 2019, Spire has not had any problems getting natural gas to our region and it’s helping keep customers’ bills down.

Texas relies heavily on natural gas energy to power electric. When those wells froze, they didn’t have many other options.

Kevin Anders, Ameren Missouri’s vice president of operations and technical services, said that’s not the case here. Ameren has a broad generation portfolio.

“We have a lot of different technologies so if any one—whether it is wind or solar or hydro or natural gas or coal—is exposed or not operating as well as it could, we have a number of different other ones that are available to us,” he said. “We are not concentrated in any one of those technologies that are exposed to being short on generation.

Anders said Kansas City is on the same regional transmission grid as Texas and Oklahoma, so they are feeling the effects of what’s happening there.

For a few days, Ameren Missouri was watching the voltage numbers and preparing for a rolling blackout if needed. But on Monday, they asked customers to conserve energy and customers responded. Ameren is asking customers to continue to conserve through Friday.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News