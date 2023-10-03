ST. LOUIS – The large homeless encampment outside of St. Louis City Hall has another deadline of 10 p.m. Tuesday to move out as the city tries to relocate everyone.

This comes after numerous police and EMS calls to the camp for issues including overdoses, seizures, and other medical emergencies.

A spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones said they would begin disbanding the encampment Monday night, but that never happened.

The mayor’s office postponed the shutdown so outreach workers with the Department of Human Services could try to get individuals into shelters and more permanent housing.

The city will now enforce a curfew law that effectively closes the park between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.