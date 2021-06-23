Unidentified man pulled from Shaw Park pond drowned; no signs of trauma

CLAYTON, Mo.– The Clayton Police Department say an autopsy shows a man found in a Shaw Park pond drowned. Police say there was no signs of trauma or disease.

Police are still trying to identify the man. Investigators were hoping to find a wallet or some identification in the water but nothing has turned up yet.

At first, police thought the person was a Black man in his late teens or early 20s. Now, police believe he is in his 20s-30s. They also say he was about 5’11”, 160-170 lbs, with medium length natural hair. He was wearing a black Under Armour t-shirt with a large logo on the chest, black pants, and a black leather belt.

Police say someone walking past the pond spotted the body Monday night.

Officers are still working to identify the person. You can contact police at (314)290-8444.