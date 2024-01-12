ST. LOUIS — Police found the body of an unidentified man in the 3600 block of Cass Thursday afternoon. They are asking anyone with information on the death to contact them.

Officers were called to the area to investigate a shooting at around 3:30 p.m. They found the victim on the sidewalk with puncture wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. If you want to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.