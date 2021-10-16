Union: 97 percent of SLPS members complied with vaccine mandate

ST. LOUIS– Approximately 97 percent of St. Louis Public School employees represented by AFT St. Louis Local 420 were vaccinated as of Friday. Friday, October 15, was the deadline to show proof of full vaccination to the district. the union that represents a majority of staff at St. Louis Public School District

“We reached 97 percent of our members were vaccinated for covid and we’re very proud of our members, we think they are heroes for doing that, with all we’ve gone through,” Byron Clemens, a spokesperson for the union said.’

Clemens said there are nearly 2,000 members in the union. At that rate, approximately 60 employees in SLPS face termination for not getting the shot.

On Thursday, the day before the deadline, St. Louis Public School District announced it started offering a $750 bonus for every fully vaccinated district employee. The district also announced it is increased pay for substitute teachers, this comes as the district has been dealing with a staffing shortage.

During Tuesday night’s board meeting, Superintendent Kelvin Adams said the district was short about 240 staff members.

The district said the employees will receive the bonus sometime before winter break.

In August, the school board unanimously voted to approve a vaccine mandate for all district staff and set the deadline to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.