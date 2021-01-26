Union At The Grove housing project to provide affordable rent for medical students

ST. LOUIS – A groundbreaking new housing project is coming to Forest Park Southeast. Union At The Grove will house 160 units with over 80 units having “workforce-targeted rents.”

Union At The Grove, which includes six individual buildings is being developed by Green Street St. Louis.

The buildings are on Hunt, Vista and Norfolk Avenues, between Newstead and Taylor Avenues, east of Kingshighway

“Union At The Grove is a natural extension of Green Street’s continued commitment to the City of St. Louis and Midtown redevelopment through partnership and community revitalization,” Joel Oliver, Green Street Senior Vice President for Development said. “Green Street’s innovative workforce housing model has enabled us to create, protect and cultivate income inclusive neighborhoods where they are needed most.”

Union At The Grove teamed up with BJC Healthcare and Washington University School of Medicine to provide workforce housing.

Under workforce housing, about 52% of the units will have attainable rents so health care employees and medical school staff can live near where they work.

The project contributes to the resurgence process within the city. Other recent developments included the first fully protected bike and pedestrian infrastructure that will connect the Tower Grove Park and the Shaw neighborhood to Forest Park Southeast and Cortex.

The total cost of the development is $40 million dollars. They expect to begin construction Feb. 1 with the official groundbreaking ceremony in the Spring.

For more information, visit union-stl.com.