Union, Missouri man wins $3 million from Missouri Lottery

UNION, Mo. – A Union, Missouri man won a $3 million Missouri Lottery prize from a “300X” Scratchers ticket.

Anthony Sleeth purchased the winning ticket at Midwest Petroleum located on South Highway 47.

This is the 156th Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket redeemed that is worth $1 million or more and the 583rd Missouri Lottery ticket redeemed overall.

It costs $30 to play “300X.” There are more than $79.4 million in unclaimed prizes and two more top prizes of $3 million, three $100,000 prizes, and six $30,000 prizes.

In fiscal year 2020, those that played the Missouri Lottery in Franklin County won over $27.8 million in prizes. Retailers made over $1.7 million in commissions and bonuses and the Missouri Lottery gave over $5.5 million to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open by appointment only for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.