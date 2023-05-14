ST. LOUIS – Union Station is celebrating Mother’s Day with a scenic way to show mom some love.

All moms will get a free ride on the observation wheel Sunday. When they ride with someone who bought a ticket, they will be the lucky guest. It’s a limited-time special.

The 200-foot-tall wheel at Union Station is open from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Once up there, you and mom can take in the 20-mile view of the St. Louis skyline.

Beyond the wheel, Union Station visitors can take mom for a spin on the St. Louis carousel, play a round of mini-golf, explore the mirror maze, swing on the ropes course, and enjoy animal adventures at the St. Louis Aquarium and their three restaurants.

Adult tickets are $15, children’s tickets are $10, and ages 2 and under are free.