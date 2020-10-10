Union Station opens Halloween Experience, local business sees rise in costume, decor sales

ST. LOUIS – Union Station in Downtown St. Louis created a socially-distant family-friendly Halloween experience that opened Friday. The attraction is open until October 31.

This is the first time in five years Union Station has done a Halloween attraction.

“We wanted to bring something to the public and I think this is a great opportunity to go out and enjoy Halloween and do it safely and kind of see Union Station in a new light,” Union Station’s Director of Sales and Entertainment Cameron Schoeffel said.

There are multiple attractions within the Halloween experience including a family-friendly haunted house, pumpkin patch, entertainers, and a walk-through experience on the rail cars.

Costumes are encouraged and masks must be worn. There are multiple safety measures underway to help keep the experience as safe as possible including temperature checks for guests, social distancing markers, and frequent cleaning.

With the excitement for the event at Union Station, it doesn’t seem Halloween is canceled, and the owner of Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon agrees. He said his 30,000 square foot store is seeing a spike in children’s costume sales.

“I’m seeing a similarity between this year and kind of, sadly, the year of 9/11,” Edwin Brock, owner of Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon, said.

Along with children’s costumes, Halloween home decorations are also seeing a spike.

“The reason being is that there is more parties, just smaller ones, but households are decorating more than ever,” he added. However, Brock said adult costumes are a little lower than they were last year, but he is guessing that people are waiting to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place closer to Halloween before purchasing a costume.

Brian and Gavin Smith, a father and son duo, were shopping at Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon on Friday, getting some more props and inspiration for their own front yard. The two decorate their yard every year for Halloween.

“We have ghosts flying, we have flame cannons, it’s pretty cool, everybody comes by, it takes about a week and a half for us to decorate,” Brian said.

They both said there are also seeing more houses with Halloween decorations up this year, likely because people are wanting something to do and bringing some light to a dim time.

“Even though COVID is probably going to keep us distant, I think we’re going to be great, I think it’s going to be amazing,” Gavin said.

“I think no one has anything to do, especially for us; it was something to get out and get some fresh air and try to decorate,” Brian said.

An actor in a witch costume, greets visitors with a magic potion, aboard a train car, at The Union Station Halloween Expirence in St. Louis on Friday, October 9, 2020. Created for children, the experience is a themed walking journey through the historic railroad terminal’s stationary rail cars, featuring witches, dark creatures and a candy wonderland. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

An actor in a witch costume, greets visitors aboard a train car, at The Union Station Halloween Expirence in St. Louis on Friday, October 9, 2020. Created for children, the experience is a themed walking journey through the historic railroad terminal’s stationary rail cars, featuring witches, dark creatures and a candy wonderland. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

An actor in a skeleton costume, greets visitors at The Union Station Halloween Expirence in St. Louis on Friday, October 9, 2020. Created for children, the experience is a themed walking journey through the historic railroad terminal’s stationary rail cars, featuring witches, dark creatures and a candy wonderland. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

A dinner table of skeletons greets visitors at The Union Station Halloween Expirence in St. Louis on Friday, October 9, 2020. Created for children, the experience is a themed walking journey through the historic railroad terminal’s stationary rail cars, featuring witches, dark creatures and a candy wonderland. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI