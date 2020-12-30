Union Station plans New Year’s Eve celebration with safety in mind

ST. LOUIS – Hindsight is 20-20 and the year 2020 is almost in the rearview mirror. To celebrate, Union Station is planning on ringing in the new year safely with COVID-19 in mind.

The St. Louis wheel will be running Thursday night, along with outdoor games, mini-golf, and the carousel. Special deals include $20 for two tickets to The Wheel, along with two drinks and a free photo. Another bundle includes tickets to The Wheel, the carousel, and mini-golf for $20.

For the adults, the Grand Hall pop-up bar is open. No reservations are required. They will be serving up cocktails and food, and holding a champagne toast at 10:30 p.m.

The bar has all tables spaced at least six feet apart, with frequent sanitizing, and social distancing rules.

It’s no question it will be a good time down here, but the big question remains: will the weather be cooperative? Regardless of the forecast, even with rain and a wintry mix possible, the events will go on.

“You know, we haven’t had a lot of opportunities to do things this year, but it’s a good place for date night, or even to bring the family,” said Cameron Schoeffel, director of sales and marketing. “We have all the great attractions here open into the evening with The Wheel and some of that stuff. I think it’s a great opportunity to come out and enjoy getting out of 2020 and into ‘21.”

“Rain, sleet, or snow, we are open and ready to operate and give everyone a nice fun ride on the wheel,” says Michael Torrence, Operations Manager of the Wheel. “One thing I will say about the inside of The Wheel, it’s 72 (degrees). So, if it’s the summer or the frigid day, it’s going to be 72 degrees right inside one of our gondolas.”

The only thing that could stop The Wheel would be accumulating ice. Luckily, the forecast looks like the bulk will be cold rain.