ST. LOUIS – Downtown St. Louis is playing host this week to a key conference focusing on national defense logistics and transportation issues.

Union Station is where the conference kicks off later Monday morning and runs through Thursday. Those attending include officials from industry, academic professors, and military leaders.

Among the scheduled speaker, Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost. She is the commander of Ustranscom at Scott Air Force Base. General Van Ovost is slated to give the keynote address Monday afternoon.

Ustranscom which stands for United States Transportation Command is headquartered at Scott. It provides air, land and sea transportation for the U.S. military, and moving people and property around the world. Event organizers said this week’s conference brings together a wide range of U.S. government, industry, and academic experts with the goal of improving national logistics and transportation systems to achieve a better defense industrial base.

Ustranscom and the National Defense Transportation Association are co-hosting the event. Some 1,600 logistics and transportation experts will be attending the meetings here this week. The theme of this year’s event is “defense transportation and logistics, evolving the strategic advantage.”

The first session starts at 8:00 a.m. Monday morning with additional sessions including the speech by General Van Ovost later as the day unfolds.