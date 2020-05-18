Union woman charged in arson, burglary

UNION, Mo. – A 38-year-old Union, Missouri woman remains jailed for allegedly setting a fire last week to a home and pack patio.

According to Captain Richard Neace, Union PD Assistant Chief of Police, the fire happened May 15 at a residence on Godsey Drive.

Police determined someone set something on fire on the steps inside the home and the back deck.

Neace said police contacted a woman, Carrie Schultz, who was in the area before the fire started and that she’d contacted police prior to the report about the fire being filed.

Schultz admitted to being in the home where the fire occurred and was taken into custody. Neace said she later admitted to starting the fire.

Schultz was charged with burglary and arson. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash-only.