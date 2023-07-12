WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A Union, Missouri, woman was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon along a rural highway less than 10 miles south of Warrenton.

According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 4:30 p.m. on East State Highway 47 at Coventry Circle.

Troopers claim a 2020 Ford Escape was traveling northbound when the driver crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Toyota Prius headed south.

The driver of the Prius, Priscilla Luke, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 p.m. Luke was 69.

The 25-year-old driver of the Escape was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

State troopers say both drivers were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the collision.