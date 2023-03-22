ST. LOUIS – Unite’s ‘Arrive Alive Tour’ will be at the city’s high school Wednesday.

The program is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Transportation. It’s the nation’s number one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event.

It’s also the first and only marijuana driving simulator in the country. Teens will get to learn about the danger of driving while intoxicated or distracted.

Unite shared that distracted driving is responsible for over half of teen crashes, and teens are three times more likely to die in a car crash than adults.