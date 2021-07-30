University City family does not feel safe in home that floods, built by Habitat for Humanity 7 years ago

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Antonio Lewis and his wife Shamika received a brand-new home from Habitat for Humanity seven years ago. The home has caused the family severe flooding in their basement where three of their five children sleep.

“We’re all on one floor now. The top floor,” Lewis said. “There’s four bedrooms. Two upstairs, two downstairs. Especially for the older kids, the teenagers. Everythings gone. The flooring hasn’t been replaced since the last time.”

“So there’s no flooring and we don’t even really feel safe to have them down there at this point.”

Despite Habitat for Humanity installing four sump pumps over the years, the family says they still get flooding up to knee-high in their basement when there’s heavy rain.

“It just flooded last week is ridiculous,” Lewis said.

He says the flooding has weighed on their mental, emotional, and physical well-being. And with a special needs child, the family does not feel the home is safe for their family.

“They just redid that basement for Father’s Day, and now, they got that problem again, and it’s just not fair to them,” neighbor Tyrone Neil said.