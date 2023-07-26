ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A University City man was jailed over the weekend on allegations of beating his partner in front of their children.

According to a report filed by the University City Police Department, the incident occurred on the morning of July 22 inside a home near Fogerty Park.

Police claim Raymundo Rodriguez got into an argument with the mother of their children. The woman then attempted to walk away from the argument toward a set of stairs. At that point, Rodriguez grabbed the woman by her hair and began punching her in the face as they both descended the stairs.

The victim suffered a concussion, a broken nose, and cuts on her face and mouth. She required 10 stitches to her lip.

The couple’s two children witnessed the incident, police said.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Rodriguez with first-degree domestic assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Rodriguez remains in custody on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, Rodriguez faces up to 15 years in prison on the domestic assault charge, and up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,000 on each endangerment charge.