ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s Mark Twain neighborhood.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue.

Officers found the victim, Derrick Johnson of University City, inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Johnson dead at the scene. He was 19.

Police claim Johnson was playing video games in the home with someone when an unknown party entered the residence and shot him.

A motive and suspect have not been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the city’s Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who’d like to remain anonymous and are interested in a cash reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.