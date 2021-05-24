University City mayor credits police and community after murder suspects captured in South Carolina

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – City leaders in University City are praising the police department and local community following the apprehension of two wanted murder suspects.

Tyler Terry, 26, was arrested Monday morning following an exhaustive manhunt that spanned from the St. Louis area to South Carolina.

“It was something I hope no one ever goes through. But clearly our community experienced it Saturday night,” University City Mayor Terry Crow said.

Crow was referring to Barbara Goodkin, the first of two people to be randomly shot and killed on Saturday, May 15. Goodkin was shot in the head while riding in a car with her husband in University City on Delmar, near Old Bonhomme.

Less than an hour later, 58-year-old Dr. Sergei Zacherev was shot and killed in a Brentwood parking lot near a restaurant.

University City Police and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis would spend the following days in a joint investigation.

Mayor Crow credited the University City Police Department for good detective work and outreach.

“We of course, increased the patrols in the neighborhood. I think that gave everyone a sense of calm. I think there was good communication out to the neighborhoods, particularly surrounding where the shooting occurred,” he said.

The mayor also thanked the community for its role in assisting detectives.

“I commend the foresight that many of the businesses had in University City. We have a Ring system, where literally, people can register their Ring cameras with the police department, so they can get quicker access to them,” he said.

In the early days of the investigation, police released surveillance footage shared from area businesses. The images showed the suspect’s grey Mitsubishi on various streets in University City.

“The cameras really did what the cameras needed to do,” Crow said.

University City City Manager Gregory Rose also praised the good work of the police department and members of the community at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Along with Tyler Terry, 33-year-old Adrienne Simpson has been charged as an accomplice in the murders. She was arrested last week in South Carolina.