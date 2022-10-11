UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Costco is just two weeks away from opening doors in University City.

Costco is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering food, household supplies, clothing, electronics, appliances and other merchandise.

The upcoming location will soon open doors at 8695 Olive Boulevard just off of Interstate 170. The grand opening is set for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 a.m. Organizers have planned an event in celebration of the grand opening on Oct. 25.

Those looking to shop will be required to pay a $60 or $120 membership fee. For more information, click here.