University City Police Department battling COVID outbreak in detective bureau

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Police in University City are busy fighting crime and COVID.

Three out of the five officers in the police department’s detective bureau have tested positive for the coronavirus, University City’s City Manager Gregory Rose confirmed Thursday.

In the meantime, officers who have been cross-trained are assisting with investigations.

“We’re fortunate that we have officers on patrol who have that skill set,” Rose said.

In total, five officers have contracted COVID out of about 100 workers and command staff in the University City Police Department. Percentage-wise, it’s a small number. But Rose said the city does not take the issue lightly.

Their approach to handling COVID cases has helped University City manage during the pandemic.

Last summer, more than a half-dozen employees tested positive. The majority of them were in the public works department.

“Any time we’re dealing with an outbreak that occurs in any particular area, certainly that area is going to be impacted,” Rose said. “So, I think it’s more important for us at this point, to make sure that we have individuals who are cross-trained, whether that be in police or whether that be in public works, people that drive our trash collection.”

Rose said strict protocols have ensured that employees and the community remain as safe as possible.

Employees who have contracted COVID are required to self-quarantine.

Affected work spaces undergo a deep cleaning, and the city continues its strict enforcement of face mask wearing and social distancing.

It is unclear how these five officers contracted COVID-19 but the nature of their work likely made them more susceptible to it.

Rose said a large percentage of the police department has received the COVID vaccine, and are awaiting their second dose.

He said the vaccine will be key to moving forward for his, and all communities.

“Get vaccinated. I have had my first dose and I’m waiting on my second one. I do believe that is going to be—I won’t say silver bullet—but it certainly will help to minimize future outbreaks,” Rose said.