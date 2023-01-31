ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The University City Police Department on Tuesday said goodbye to one of their K9 officers. Police and K9 officers from across the area came together to celebrate K9 King’s years of service before he was humanely euthanized for medical issues.

“He was a puppy when we first obtained K9 King at less than one year old, so he’s grown with us,” said Chief Larry Hampton for the University City Police Department.

He said K9 King’s years of service with the department are filled with searches for drugs, guns, suspects, and much more.

“We just want to make his life the most quantifying as possible and quality as possible,” Hampton said.

King developed a rare infection in his back paws, and several specialists tried to ease his pain. Unfortunately, there is no cure for the infection, and officer King was laid to rest on Tuesday, but not before receiving a final farewell.

Infections like King’s are rare, according to Humane Society veterinarians, but it depends on the animal.

“MERS has been around for quite some time, and I can count the number of cases on one hand since I’ve been in practice for 30 years,” said Nicole Fulcher, a medical director of veterinary services. “So when it happens, we definitely are serious about it and do the necessary tests.”

She said MRSA is a unique strain of MERS and is resistant to antibiotics.

“So right now at the scene, numerous specialist there is nothing more that can be done to preserve his life at this point,” Hampton said.

His handler said K9 King loved snacking on treats and playing with his favorite plush toy, Elmo.