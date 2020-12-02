University City police looking for people in van seen watching children

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A University City mother was shocked at what she saw on her Ring security camera Tuesday afternoon. Now, the University City Police Department is on the lookout for an older model green colored Chevy Suburban.

“This green car you see it coming down the street and you see it stop if front of our house. sits there for maybe 15-20 seconds,” she said.

She had a feeling they may be watching her kids.

“They sit there for a minute and a car starts coming, so they took off,” she said. “They turn around further up the street and come back down, kind of just slowly roll by the house again; window down, taking a look at the boys.”

She’s glad the University City Police Department responded quickly.

“Police came right over got a full report. some ring camera footage from us and the neighbors. They were very helpful,” she said.

Police said patrols are on alert for an older model green Chevy Suburban. The mother is glad her kids got a good description of who was behind the wheel.

“A white male and a white female, just kind of staring at the boys,” she said.

Neighbors in the area said they heard about the incident through an app. They were glad to be notified.

“When it’s your specific street right or a couple of streets, it helps to have people to people watch. It’s kind of like a digital neighborhood watch,” Matt Nolan said.

The mother is glad her kids were aware.

“They did a great job getting details,” she said. “They were meticulous about the details they were able to give to the police.”