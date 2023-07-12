UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City residents voiced their frustration as city crews started debris pickup from storms that hit the city hard, leaving a wake of damage earlier this month.

It’s been nearly two weeks since severe storms hit University City with high winds, resulting in a sea of downed trees and debris. During recent storms, 70-80 mph winds ripped through the area and caused heavy damage to its residents.

“Probably about 45 to 50 percent of the city was really affected by the storm, caused a lot of damage, crews have been out every day since the day of the storm,” said Darren Dunkle, University City director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry.

Residents did not have power for almost a week. University City was one of the last cities to restore power.

A lot of the trees took down power lines, in addition, to falling on homes and the streets. At every turn, so much debris littered the area. The city didn’t finish assessments and started to clean up on Monday.

“The debris, I don’t know why they haven’t picked it up yet, but I understand it’s so busy, everything is backed up now,” said Jesse Burns, a University City resident.

Despite it all, the community is banding together.

“Helping my neighbor move some of the tree limbs that had fell down and gathered in her front yard,” said Tony Smith, a University City resident. “This is the second batch, they did pick up the first batch, so I guess they’re overwhelmed, but you look at Heman Park and see the damage that’s been done there, I’ll just leave it at that.”

One resident who wished to remain anonymous said she was told the city-owned tree that blocks her front door needs to be moved to the street to get picked up. However, doing so would cost upwards of $10,000. In the meantime, she’s concerned about being inaccessible during emergencies and possible fires started from dry roots.

The homeowner said the responsibility to move it lies with the city. The city said debris needs to be brought to the front, and then they’ll pick it up. Something most residents have been able to do, but they said it’s taking too long.

“We have several different crews out picking up, some removing hazardous limbs, and we’ll continue this as long as it takes, it could take 3 to 4 weeks of this process,” Dunkle said.

Unfortunately, amidst the cleanup, more storms are expected for the rest of the week.

City officials will be monitoring and have crews ready to act.