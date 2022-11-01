UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City is encouraging anyone interested in becoming a police officer to attend a hiring event this weekend.

The department needs police officers and dispatchers. No experience is required.

The department will match pay for officers making a lateral move. Like many police departments, University City is dealing with staffing shortages. It’s hoping both men and women apply.

“We’re probably down between 6 and 10 officers right now with an 82-man department,” University City Police Department Captain Fredrick Lemons said. “That a lot, but we currently have four recruits in the academy right now – and we’re looking to sponsor more recruits in the future.”

The University City Police hiring event is Saturday, November 5 starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Heman Park Community Center at 975 Pennsylvania Avenue. Applicants will complete a written and physical exam. The department is offering to sponsor all new recruits.