UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Locals in University City can place any downed tree limbs at their curb for pick-up starting Monday.

The area was hit especially hard by storms on Saturday. Officials shared that crews will be out in the coming weeks to pick up debris, but it could take a few weeks to get it all.

A large portion of UCity is still without power Monday morning. A city official explained that more than 600 Ameren linemen are working to restore power and remove downed lines.