University of Missouri mask requirements return Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Beginning on Monday, August 2, the University of Missouri will require all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to wear a mask while in class regardless of their vaccination status.

Mizzou’s policy requires masks to be worn in classrooms, as well as meeting spaces where social distancing is not possible no matter a person’s vaccination status. They said for the other indoor spaces on campus, not fully vaccinated people will be required to wear a mask. While the university recommends vaccinated people wear a mask in those same spaces, in accordance with the latest CDC recommendations, they do not require it. Mizzou said they will review the policy again on September 15.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of being fully vaccinated, which is defined as two weeks after receiving two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Even if you have had COVID-19, you should still get vaccinated, as the vaccine strengthens immunity after natural infection,” the University of Missouri said.

Below is the university’s list of exceptions to the requirements and recommendations:

When you are alone in a workspace.

When your workspace has at least a 6-foot distance between all employees or has physical barriers between employees – such as a plexiglass shield or cubicle wall.

When you are eating or drinking and 6 feet away from others or divided by a physical barrier, such as a plexiglass shield or cubicle wall.

When you are with small numbers of people you consistently live or work with daily (known as a stable group) including roommates, officemates or lab coworkers.

“Some units across campus, such as MU Health Care, School of Medicine and facilities in the College of Veterinary Medicine, may have different requirements that are specific to their units,” Mizzou said.

Mizzou is also offering an opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to upload their “vaccination documents through secure systems” for a chance to win incentives. Students can do so through myZou. Faculty and staff can do so through myHR. Drawings for prizes will begin in mid-August. The prizes include tuition discounts, dinner with head coaches, or free parking for a year.

Students who have been vaccinated “may not have to quarantine or be tested” if they come into contact with someone infected with COVID.

Those on campus will not be asked about their vaccination status.

The school will also have walk-in vaccination events starting on campus on August 5. Click here for a schedule of these events.