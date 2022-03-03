UMSL chosen as education partner for Amazon Career Choice program

Shot of an unrecognizable businesswoman working on a laptop in her office

ST. LOUIS- Amazon has selected the University of Missouri–St. Louis as a strategic partner to provide educational opportunities to its employees in the St. Louis region through the Amazon Career Choice program.

Amazon is investing $1.2 billion to enhance the skills of over 300,000 employees so they can move into higher-paying, in-demand jobs. The program helps employees to learn new skills for advanced careers by providing degree, certification and upskilling opportunities.

Hourly employees will enjoy program benefits such as full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas and GED’s.

UMSL’s Vice Provost for Access, Academic Support & Workforce Integration, Natissia Small said, “The University of Missouri–St. Louis is proud to partner with Amazon to enhance educational access and opportunities for its employees…We believe strongly in the power of higher education to transform lives…”.

Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice Program said, “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere.”

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice Program, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice