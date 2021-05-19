University of Missouri System schools get tuition increase

Official seal of the University of Missouri System.

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a plan to raise tuition at all four UM universities. The increases will be between 2% and 5%.

The curators say that even with the increases, tuition at UM universities remains among the lowest in surrounding states.

Here is the breakdown of the increases for undergraduate tuition:

University of Missouri-Columbia: 5% or $15.30 per credit hour

University of Missouri-Kansas City: 4.1%, or $12.30 per credit hour

Missouri University of Science and Technology: 3.5%, or $10.60 per credit hour

University of Missouri-St. Louis: 2% or $7.60 per credit hour.

The increases fall below the rate currently allowed by Missouri law, which would allow an increase of up to 9.1%.

Tuition for graduate students will also increase by 5% at MU, 4% at UMKC and 2% at UMSL. The graduate tuition rate at Missouri S&T will not increase.

“These modest increases will help us maintain our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education to the residents of Missouri and beyond,” said Mun Choi, UM President in a statement. “Our universities remain competitive among peer institutions and the overall cost of attendance remains low.”

The approved tuition and fee increases will provide funding for investments in student advising and student success. It will also increase the number of course sections and scholarships.

The curators say the increases will also decrease the time to graduation, provide more experiential opportunities, and allow for renovation of campus facilities.